Head-To-Head Survey: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares biote and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.22 $9.84 million $3.74 4.76

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mannatech.

Volatility and Risk

biote has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for biote and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.65%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -107.48% 5.10% Mannatech 5.06% 32.08% 12.53%

Summary

Mannatech beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

