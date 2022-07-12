Head-To-Head Survey: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chindata Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.83 $49.65 million $0.16 44.57 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.34 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.43%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% Grom Social Enterprises -198.34% -45.98% -34.32%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

