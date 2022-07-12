Head to Head Survey: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $22.51 billion 4.84 $5.10 billion $2.75 21.56 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.60 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank.

Volatility and Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HDFC Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 22.68% 16.33% 1.94% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. HDFC Bank pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, business, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term and professional loans. In addition, the company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; and insurance and investment products. Further, it provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan syndication, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2021, it had 5,608 branches and 16,087 automated teller machines in 2,902 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

