Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $175.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $147.36 and last traded at $149.14, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

