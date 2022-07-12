Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

