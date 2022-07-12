Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

