Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.79). Approximately 131,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 864,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.78).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.50) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £193.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.16.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.