i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.83 million, a PE ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

