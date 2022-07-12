Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $27.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

