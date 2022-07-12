Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.