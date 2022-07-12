Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.64. Immersion shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 148,132 shares.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Immersion alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.