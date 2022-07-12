InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Trading Down 3%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 52,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 136,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09.

InfuSystem ( NYSE:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

