InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Shares Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.19. 17,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.
The company has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:IN)
