Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.11. 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

