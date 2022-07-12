Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Christopher Kay Acquires 8,426 Shares

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Kay bought 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,447.95).

Shares of LON SPEC opened at GBX 230 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Inspecs Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.35. The company has a market capitalization of £233.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Inspecs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.26%.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

