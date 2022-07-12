Inspire Investing LLC Invests $231,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

