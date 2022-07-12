Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $101.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

IBP stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

