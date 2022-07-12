Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 366.39 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

