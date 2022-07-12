Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

