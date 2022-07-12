Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,007,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,052,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,546,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

