International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $147.25 Average PT from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

