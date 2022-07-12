Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Trading Down 47.7%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 47.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2,254.45 and last traded at $2,254.45. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,267.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,293.81.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

