Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENTGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.