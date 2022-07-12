Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.