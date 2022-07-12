iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,425,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

