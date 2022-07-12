iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

