Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.21. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

