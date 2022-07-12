J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.