Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.