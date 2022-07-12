JB Capital LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

