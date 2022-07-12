JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.63 ($6.31).

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.41) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.38) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.33) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

