Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.15-10.35 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $651,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

