Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

