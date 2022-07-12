Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

