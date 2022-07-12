Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

