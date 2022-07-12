JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 2.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,705,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after buying an additional 1,236,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000.

