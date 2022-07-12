JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.72.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

