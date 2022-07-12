JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

