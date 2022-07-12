Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOYJF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemira Oyj (KOYJF)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.