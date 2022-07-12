Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.40 and last traded at $95.40. 4,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55.
About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAF)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.