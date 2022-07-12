Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.40 and last traded at $95.40. 4,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

