Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.42). 15,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.58. The firm has a market cap of £168.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,571.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

