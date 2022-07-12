Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.44% -69.46% Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -37.29% -30.78%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.20%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 943.48%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 565.07 -$13.77 million N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics $1.26 million 68.40 -$98.59 million ($2.64) -0.87

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.