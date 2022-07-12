Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.36 and last traded at C$5.38. 37,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 202,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

GUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$620.25 million and a P/E ratio of -97.82.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$93,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,723,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,529,972.94. Also, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 19,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$708,282.12. Insiders bought a total of 78,660 shares of company stock valued at $406,709 in the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

