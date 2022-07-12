Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $7,930,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

