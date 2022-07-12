Lannebo Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

Amazon.com stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

