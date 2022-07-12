Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

