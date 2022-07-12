LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading Down 6.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 26,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 161,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFMD shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get LifeMD alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,115.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at $527,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LifeMD by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 448.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,793 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $519,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.