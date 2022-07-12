Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Anthony J. Brewer Buys 109,550 Shares

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 109,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,848 ($33.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,119,984 ($3,710,732.64).

Shares of LIKE stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Likewise Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.70 million and a PE ratio of -290.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

