LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.