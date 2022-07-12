Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

