Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,075 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,535.83.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

